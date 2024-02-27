Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.19.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VOR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vor Biopharma Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 646.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VOR stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. The company has a market cap of $134.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.42.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.