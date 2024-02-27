Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.19.
Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vor Biopharma Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of VOR stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. The company has a market cap of $134.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.42.
Vor Biopharma Company Profile
Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vor Biopharma
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.