Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) versus Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Head to Head Analysis

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) and Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Union Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Union Pacific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Union Pacific and Vossloh’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Pacific $24.12 billion 6.38 $6.38 billion $10.46 24.14 Vossloh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Union Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Vossloh.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Union Pacific and Vossloh, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Pacific 0 6 12 1 2.74 Vossloh 0 0 0 0 N/A

Union Pacific currently has a consensus price target of $249.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.13%. Given Union Pacific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Union Pacific is more favorable than Vossloh.

Profitability

This table compares Union Pacific and Vossloh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Pacific 26.45% 46.87% 9.60% Vossloh N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Union Pacific beats Vossloh on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers. Union Pacific Corporation was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Vossloh

(Get Free Report)

Vossloh AG offers rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications. This division also manufactures concrete ties, switch ties, and concrete elements for slab tracks and level crossing systems. The Customized Modules division manufactures, installs, and maintains switches and crossings, as well as related control and monitoring systems for light-rail and high-speed applications. The Lifecycle Solutions division engages in rail trading, long-rail unloading at construction sites, welding new rails, reconditioning old rails, on-site welding, rail replacement, rail grinding/milling, rail inspection, and construction site supervision activities. This division also organizes and monitors rail shipments to construction sites; and enables on-site availability of the unloading systems. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Werdohl, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.