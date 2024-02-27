Weyco Group (WEYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WEYS stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $313.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.86. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 157,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

