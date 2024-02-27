Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 558,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 517% from the average daily volume of 90,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Williams Industrial Services Group Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLMS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 137.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 21,817 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets primarily in the United States. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, and other facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.