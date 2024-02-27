Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Insider Sven Borho Purchases 340 Shares

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) insider Sven Borho acquired 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £1,115.20 ($1,414.51).

Sven Borho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Sven Borho acquired 50,000 shares of Worldwide Healthcare stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £161,000 ($204,211.06).

LON WWH opened at GBX 330.50 ($4.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -33,050.00 and a beta of 0.32. Worldwide Healthcare has a 52 week low of GBX 286 ($3.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 333.50 ($4.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 315.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 306.82.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

