Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.12 and last traded at $39.21. Approximately 23,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 76,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $492.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 116,333 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 158,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 11,705 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 27,736 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

