Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Holdings Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 251.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,431 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 138.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after buying an additional 231,759 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $218,885.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,605,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,605,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $509,246.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZLAB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZLAB

About Zai Lab

(Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.