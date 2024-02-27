Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and WNS (NYSE:WNS) Financial Analysis

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) and WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WNS has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Zillow Group and WNS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 WNS 0 0 8 0 3.00

Profitability

Zillow Group currently has a consensus target price of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.41%. WNS has a consensus target price of $91.20, suggesting a potential upside of 51.60%. Given WNS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WNS is more favorable than Zillow Group.

This table compares Zillow Group and WNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -8.12% -2.32% -1.58% WNS 12.59% 21.71% 11.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of WNS shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Zillow Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of WNS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and WNS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $1.95 billion 6.45 -$158.00 million ($0.68) -78.93 WNS $1.22 billion 2.35 $137.31 million $3.29 18.29

WNS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WNS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WNS beats Zillow Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About WNS

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services. In addition, the company provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. Further, it offers transformation services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Additionally, the company provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services comprising credit hire and repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.