Zillow Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 28,746 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical volume of 18,769 call options.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:Z opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.90. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $61.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 20,851 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,149,515.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,800.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $996,669.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,093 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,718,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,405,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,201,000 after purchasing an additional 476,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after buying an additional 2,312,241 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Zillow Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,085,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,416,000 after buying an additional 329,191 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

