101,523 Shares in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 101,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,193,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,169,000 after buying an additional 60,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,797,000 after buying an additional 61,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,274,000 after buying an additional 190,417 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,776,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,144,000 after buying an additional 16,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,408,000 after buying an additional 148,749 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

AXS opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average of $56.39.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $4.19. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at $570,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

