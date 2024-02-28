11,410 Shares in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 51.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Open Lending by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Open Lending from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Open Lending from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Open Lending Stock Up 0.9 %

Open Lending stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a current ratio of 14.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $960.43 million, a PE ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Open Lending

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,079,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,077,578.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,549,500. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

(Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.