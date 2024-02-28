11,743 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,096,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,891,000 after buying an additional 110,152 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 302,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 45,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

