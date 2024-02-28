1,540 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Carvana by 1,225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Trading Up 15.1 %

CVNA opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $83.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 148.98 and a beta of 3.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,515 shares of company stock worth $2,438,809 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Carvana from $24.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

