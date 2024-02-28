2,304 Shares in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 868,460 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 436.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 578,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 470,681 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $13,927,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $10,360,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth $6,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAKE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

