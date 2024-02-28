5,069 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after buying an additional 261,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,761,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 29.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after buying an additional 100,583 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after buying an additional 92,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 167.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after buying an additional 80,696 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $133.50 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $144.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.45 and its 200-day moving average is $125.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

