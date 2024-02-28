69,485 Shares in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 69,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HHH. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $188,891,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,887,000. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,706,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,301,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,191,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Howard Hughes

In other news, insider Zachary Winick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $30,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,126.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Zachary Winick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $30,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,126.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $54,607.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,472.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,075 shares of company stock worth $529,871 and have sold 2,608 shares worth $215,112. Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Shares of HHH stock opened at $76.58 on Wednesday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.42 and a 1 year high of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Howard Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.