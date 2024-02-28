9,076 Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,291,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Omnicell by 698.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after buying an additional 238,593 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter worth about $13,360,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 12.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,343,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,988,000 after buying an additional 149,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Omnicell by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 342,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after buying an additional 142,907 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Omnicell Stock Performance

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -60.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $77.14.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

