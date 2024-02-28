Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 0.3 %

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $125.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $128.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.49 and a 200 day moving average of $76.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000.

A number of analysts have commented on ANF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.43.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

