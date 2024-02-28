Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,498 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 790.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,680,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,511,000 after buying an additional 256,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Entergy by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,739,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,240,443,000 after buying an additional 382,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Entergy by 11.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,556,000 after buying an additional 497,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 64.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after buying an additional 1,787,977 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $100.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $111.90.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Entergy

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.