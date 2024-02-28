Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,168 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,891 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,604,896 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $73,935,000 after acquiring an additional 583,897 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 112.7% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 149,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 79,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UBER opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.