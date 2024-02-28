Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 105,789 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,927,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 105,789 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,052,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after buying an additional 3,410,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,888,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after buying an additional 48,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,383,000 after buying an additional 1,205,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after buying an additional 1,570,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,444,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 373,442 shares in the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGMO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SGMO opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.