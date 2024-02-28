Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Climb Global Solutions were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLMB. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter worth $425,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter valued at $18,478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter valued at $8,373,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter valued at $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Climb Global Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CLMB opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $274.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.