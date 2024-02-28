Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 664,601 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,651,000 after purchasing an additional 114,036 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Accuray by 8.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,246,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 387,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,505,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 117,354 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Accuray by 17.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 549,523 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 190,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray Price Performance

Shares of ARAY opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $107.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accuray in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Accuray

Insider Activity at Accuray

In related news, CAO Gina Corradetti sold 14,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $38,713.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 196,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 65,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $161,513.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,369,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,433.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gina Corradetti sold 14,129 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $38,713.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 196,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,142 shares of company stock valued at $323,367. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accuray Profile

(Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.