Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,307 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,803,000 after purchasing an additional 686,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NVS opened at $103.14 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.65 and its 200-day moving average is $100.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

