Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in American International Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. UBS Group upped their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

American International Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. American International Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

