Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 48.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

SBUX stock opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

