Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,663 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,300,000 after acquiring an additional 696,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 100,133 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,362,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 98.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,341,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 666,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,067,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 107,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of EVER opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

Insider Activity at EverQuote

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,038,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 4,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $82,103.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 797,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,248,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,038,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,154. 38.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

EverQuote Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

