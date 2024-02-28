Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,947 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEVN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 150.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEVN opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $14.08.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

See Also

