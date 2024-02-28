Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 423.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,054,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,037,737.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 976,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,407,460. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $115.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.10. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

