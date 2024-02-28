Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Roku by 45.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Roku by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Cannonball Research upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer cut Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Roku Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average of $82.79.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,078,321.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,078,321.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,372 shares of company stock worth $11,559,162. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

