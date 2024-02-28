Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 34.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 20,081 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.2% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 444,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,684,000 after purchasing an additional 94,844 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 103.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $1,805,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 99,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC stock opened at $94.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.55. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $157.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.64%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

