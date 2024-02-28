Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,791 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 635.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CDW by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in CDW by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 60,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDW opened at $244.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.29. CDW Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $248.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

