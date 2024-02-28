Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 74,813 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,813 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Backblaze were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Backblaze by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Backblaze by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Backblaze by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Backblaze

In related news, VP Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,999.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $33,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,178. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,999.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,676. 27.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BLZE. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Backblaze from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Backblaze from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Backblaze from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Backblaze Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of BLZE stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $404.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.83.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

