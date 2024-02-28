Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 666.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 42,793 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 195.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 43.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

NYSE:AR opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

