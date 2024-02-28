Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 67,656 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,096,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.5 %

FIS opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $68.14.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

