Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,400 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock opened at $131.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $132.12.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.