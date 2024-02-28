Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,269 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 60,436 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 609,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kforce news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

KFRC opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average is $63.88. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.89 and a 12-month high of $73.37.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Kforce had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $363.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

