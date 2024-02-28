Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 38.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,215,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,085,000 after purchasing an additional 117,611 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 839.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after buying an additional 111,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.96. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $92.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.37.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

