Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 12,553 Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,553 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $390.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

