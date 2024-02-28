Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 14,000 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $942,980.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $942,980.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $493,887.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.24. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

