Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 155,700 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155,700 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 2,719.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.43. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.