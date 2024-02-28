Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 19,824 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,824 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,687,000 after purchasing an additional 458,622 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 135,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,286 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 276,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $735.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.72.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

About AdvanSix

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.