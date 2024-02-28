Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 2,036 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESQ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

ESQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Esquire Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ESQ stock opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $54.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.01 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 33.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Powers sold 950 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $47,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,586.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

