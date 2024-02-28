Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 20,614 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,614 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE WLKP opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.10. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $297.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity at Westlake Chemical Partners

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,791.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

