Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 2,118 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORRF. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 347,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORRF opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $280.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Orrstown Financial Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

