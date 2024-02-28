Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 226 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $800.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $795.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $722.92. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $823.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 54.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,533 shares of company stock worth $46,774,326. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

