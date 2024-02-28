Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 2,321 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,715 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 78,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 42.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancorp

In other Home Bancorp news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $45,988.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Home Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $294.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.04%.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

