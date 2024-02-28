Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 6,219 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNTY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Unity Bancorp

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $75,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,763.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,178 shares of company stock valued at $125,511 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Unity Bancorp

(Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also

