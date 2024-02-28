Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 70,700 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 166.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $34,000. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

SLF stock opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $55.35.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.581 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

