Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 74,387 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,387 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 40,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HSBC began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

